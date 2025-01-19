Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $132.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.43 and a 200 day moving average of $120.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.12 and a 12 month high of $138.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.