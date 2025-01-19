Trust Co. of Vermont Has $879,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $249.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total transaction of $673,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,197.66. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,791.10. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739 in the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $277.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.91. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $295.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Marriott International Profile



Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

