Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 905 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 187,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $135.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $81,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,247,996.84. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,876.68. This represents a 95.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,130,982 shares of company stock valued at $150,523,585 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

