TruWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

