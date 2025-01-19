TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 18,948 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUSB opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.