TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys 18,948 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VUSB opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
