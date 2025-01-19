TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 153,741 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 512,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,741 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

CGMS opened at $27.39 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

