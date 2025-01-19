TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 39,462 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $72,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 50,273 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $406.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $304.85 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.