TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 98,221 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,604 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 98,221 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $20,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 40.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shell Trading Up 0.4 %

SHEL opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

