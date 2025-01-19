Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.93 and traded as low as C$23.42. Tucows shares last traded at C$23.42, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,754.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.93.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

