TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.56 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.05). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 85.20 ($1.04), with a volume of 866,752 shares changing hands.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £208.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1,065.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,750.00%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund is a London listed closed-ended fund which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from “less liquid” instruments across the debt spectrum. These securities, do not offer enough liquidity for daily priced OEICs, but are well suited to a traded closed-ended vehicle, where investors can obtain liquidity via the exchange and the quarterly buyback facility that the fund offers.

