United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,874,000 after buying an additional 78,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after acquiring an additional 908,558 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 28.0% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 293.6% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 50,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,389 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Airlines from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $110.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $5,707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,536.88. This trade represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

