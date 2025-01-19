United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 3,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 15,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

United Homes Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

About United Homes Group

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.