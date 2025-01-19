Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $141.21 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $116.84 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.48.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

