VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 550,282.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,978 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,104,000 after buying an additional 553,529 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 951,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 318,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 145,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 404,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 93,192 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

