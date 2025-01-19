VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 143.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $847,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $258.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $177.40 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

