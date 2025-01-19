Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $199.15 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.06 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.22.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

