Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,201,000 after acquiring an additional 793,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after acquiring an additional 190,971 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,944,000 after acquiring an additional 556,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,140,000 after acquiring an additional 434,623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

