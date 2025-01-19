Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lowered by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 104,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 99,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

