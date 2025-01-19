Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Boosted by Platt Investment Counsel LLC

Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 87,459 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 127,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 248,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average of $78.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2798 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

