Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,395,000 after buying an additional 46,877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after buying an additional 56,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,729,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,063,000 after buying an additional 312,395 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $290.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $229.95 and a one year high of $304.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.07 and its 200 day moving average is $271.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.