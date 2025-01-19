Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,487,000 after purchasing an additional 139,196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,093,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,866,000 after purchasing an additional 69,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $204.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $171.81 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

