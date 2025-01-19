Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 40.0% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $549.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $434.16 and a fifty-two week high of $559.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

