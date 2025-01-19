Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 147,691.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,178,000 after acquiring an additional 767,997 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 83,625.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 120,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 120,420 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 91.0% in the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 136,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 51,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,771,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.71.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.