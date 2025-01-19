Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Lifted by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,437 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 109.7% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,412,000 after buying an additional 746,840 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC now owns 768,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,763,000 after acquiring an additional 711,497 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17,047.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after buying an additional 291,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,565,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.