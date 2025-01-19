Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 24.0% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $226,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $234.62 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.29. The firm has a market cap of $444.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

