Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by Maiden Cove Capital LLC

Maiden Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 23.7% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after buying an additional 134,150 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,395,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $234.62 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.29. The firm has a market cap of $444.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

