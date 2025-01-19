Veery Capital LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49,394.9% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 361,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after purchasing an additional 360,583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,256,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $415.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $312.19 and a 12-month high of $428.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

