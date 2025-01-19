Veery Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Veery Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,735,000. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46,874.1% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 535,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,282,000 after acquiring an additional 533,896 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $549.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $434.16 and a 1 year high of $559.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

