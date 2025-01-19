Veery Capital LLC Sells 928 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Veery Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS:USMV opened at $89.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.