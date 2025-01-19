VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 3,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.