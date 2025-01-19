Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.97 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 108.25 ($1.32). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 108.25 ($1.32), with a volume of 94,133 shares.

Vianet Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3,608.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

Get Vianet Group alerts:

Vianet Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Vianet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.