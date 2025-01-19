Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 998.70 ($12.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,056 ($12.85). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,046 ($12.73), with a volume of 28,260,615 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,290 ($15.70) to GBX 1,170 ($14.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.56) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is 17,142.86%.
In other news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,019 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,986.20 ($12,150.14). Also, insider Ian Melling purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($13.81) per share, for a total transaction of £22,700 ($27,618.93). Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
