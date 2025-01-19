VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.20. 44,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 964,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

VS MEDIA Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

About VS MEDIA

(Get Free Report)

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VS MEDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VS MEDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.