Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 4.7% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 56,658 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 383,412 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 15.9% during the second quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Walmart by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,541,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,388,000 after buying an additional 249,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 25,795 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.49.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,238,881.91. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,177 shares of company stock worth $12,478,149. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

