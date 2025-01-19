Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $7,542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,129.78. This represents a 96.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,016 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $167,331.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,800.50. This represents a 3.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,032 shares of company stock worth $13,807,864. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 144,623 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $24.57 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

