Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after acquiring an additional 491,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 254,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1,629.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 136,528 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VMO opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.