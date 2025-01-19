Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,823,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,087,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,833,000 after acquiring an additional 352,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,582,000 after purchasing an additional 350,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $234.62 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $444.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.