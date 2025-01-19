Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 986 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vertiv by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $145.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.50.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

In other news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

