Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 2,713 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, FMB Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

