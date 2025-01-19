Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Netflix by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $795.00 to $965.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total transaction of $980,289.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,579.80. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,198 shares of company stock worth $127,616,898 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $858.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $476.06 and a one year high of $941.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $884.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $758.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

