Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XTRE. Brown Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 62,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 31,533 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $697,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,515,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of three years. XTRE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Three Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.