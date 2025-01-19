Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 283 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9,022.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after buying an additional 354,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 153,183 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,803,000. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $85.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $88.40.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

