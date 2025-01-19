Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 19,229 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,229 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

NSA stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.03.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

