Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,909 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 13.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 27.4% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in OneMain by 13.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,083,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,268,166.06. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $103,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,660. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,492 shares of company stock worth $1,582,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $57.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

