Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Welltower by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.29. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.32%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

