Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as low as $4.27. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 728,676 shares traded.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,520,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 853,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 398,413 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 992.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 262,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 238,159 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 481.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 129,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

