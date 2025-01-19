Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as low as $4.27. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 728,676 shares traded.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
