Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Acquires Shares of 5,493 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.68.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 42.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. The trade was a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $50.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

