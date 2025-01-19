Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Purchases 31,498 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 198.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

