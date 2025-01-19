Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Purchases New Position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02. ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

