Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 2,819 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTLC. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 201,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 103,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,167,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,338,000 after purchasing an additional 598,695 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,514,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,326.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

